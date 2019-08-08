Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,197.8% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 539,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,407,000 after purchasing an additional 523,254 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 110.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 981,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,146,000 after purchasing an additional 514,184 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,134.4% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 462,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,134,000 after purchasing an additional 425,373 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $95,480,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,085,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,559,000 after purchasing an additional 340,157 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $266.10. 41,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,633. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $277.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.38.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

