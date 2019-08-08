Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 44.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Veeco Instruments updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.1-0.10 EPS and its Q3 guidance to ($0.10)-$0.10 EPS.

NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.84. 6,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,877. The stock has a market cap of $574.31 million, a PE ratio of -294.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

VECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 387.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

