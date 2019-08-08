Velocity Property Group (ASX:VP7) Stock Price Down 24%

Velocity Property Group (ASX:VP7) traded down 24% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.02 ($0.01) and last traded at A$0.02 ($0.01), 412,798 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.03 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.03.

Velocity Property Group Company Profile (ASX:VP7)

Velocity Property Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property development business in Australia. It is involved in the development of residential multi-unit apartments; residential townhouses and homes; and mixed commercial properties, as well as invests in residential and commercial properties.

