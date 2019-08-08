Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Nomura

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its target price reduced by Nomura from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNTR. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price objective on Venator Materials and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup cut Venator Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Venator Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.20.

VNTR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. 487,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.33. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $46,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3,061.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $5,982,000. Schneider Capital Management Corp grew its position in Venator Materials by 83.6% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 2,755,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,734 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Venator Materials by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 994,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 275,573 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in Venator Materials by 51.6% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 707,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 241,006 shares during the period. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

