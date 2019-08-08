Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Director Purchases $161,400.00 in Stock

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Director Kathy Dawn Patrick acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kathy Dawn Patrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Kathy Dawn Patrick acquired 10,500 shares of Venator Materials stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $46,935.00.

Venator Materials stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 63,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $295.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.33. Venator Materials PLC has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $13.02.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. Venator Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Venator Materials by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 187.6% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 24,294 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 41.8% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Venator Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price objective on Venator Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Venator Materials from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

