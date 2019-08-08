Vereit (NYSE:VER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vereit (NYSE:VER) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VER. Bank of America raised shares of Vereit from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Vereit stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. Vereit has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.95 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vereit will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,671,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,209,000 after buying an additional 764,101 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 227,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Vereit by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 760,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 43,650 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

