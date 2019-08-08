Vereit (NYSE:VER) Given a $9.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price target on Vereit (NYSE:VER) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vereit from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.21.

Shares of VER traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 10,852,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,939,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15. Vereit has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Vereit had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vereit will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is 76.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Vereit by 6.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,203,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vereit by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 324,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 29,079 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vereit by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vereit by 10.0% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vereit by 268.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

