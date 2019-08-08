Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Sells $324,687.22 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $324,687.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $153.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $155.49. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

