Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,175,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175,751 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $172,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 789.5% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.00. 18,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $155.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.89.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $2,241,454.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,443.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 10,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.54, for a total value of $1,476,830.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,023.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,722. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

