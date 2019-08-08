Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) Issues Earnings Results

Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (13.65) (($0.18)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of VRP stock remained flat at $GBX 46 ($0.60) on Thursday. 1,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,797. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 130 ($1.70).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday.

In other news, insider Piers Morgan purchased 33,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £19,943.18 ($26,059.30).

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

