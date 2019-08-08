VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S’s FY2023 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Get VERONA PHARMA P/S alerts:

VRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VERONA PHARMA P/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

VERONA PHARMA P/S stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -1.01. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $14.50.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.27).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.