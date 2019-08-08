Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Viacom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAB traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.78. 5,038,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,725. Viacom has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Viacom alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

VIAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.54.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.