Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 29,400 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.18% of Eastgroup Properties worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $38,078,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $5,951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49,158 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $5,544,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 1,898.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 46,401 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

In related news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 942 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $104,401.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,349,588.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

NYSE:EGP traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,271. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.39. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $87.69 and a 1 year high of $122.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.