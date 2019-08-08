Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,960,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,386 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,155,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,029,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,807 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 853.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,555,000 after purchasing an additional 724,613 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $143,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,480 shares of company stock worth $5,514,990. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $52.91. 834,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,168. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

