Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $216,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $260,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

GILD traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $64.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,511. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61. The company has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

