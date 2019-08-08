Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $5.68 Million Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.09.

Shares of PKG traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.73. The stock had a trading volume of 523,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.69. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $118.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.