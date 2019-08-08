Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $6.04 Million Position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 9,251,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,174,000 after acquiring an additional 137,531 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,578,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 128,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,447,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $22,778,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

ESRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,057. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.75. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $17.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.