Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Kimco Realty worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,484,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,956,000 after buying an additional 171,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,438,000 after buying an additional 534,503 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,682,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after buying an additional 630,652 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,137,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,552,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,806,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,153 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $63,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,317.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.17 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

KIM traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $284.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.96 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

