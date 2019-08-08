Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 3,600 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $85,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total value of $32,754.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,291.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total transaction of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price objective (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,373.93.

GOOG traded up $24.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,198.00. 595,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,761. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,144.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

