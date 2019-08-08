Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Announces Earnings Results

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.71 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.87%. Vishay Precision Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.98. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at $458,433.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Talbert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth $800,000. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth $1,207,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 131.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VPG. ValuEngine lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley set a $53.00 price objective on Vishay Precision Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

