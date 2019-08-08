Vision Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 12,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.89. 539,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,094,900. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $126.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.06.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.