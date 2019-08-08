Vision Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 19,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 601,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 217,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $4,199,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of TFSL stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.82. 11,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,898. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.80 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

