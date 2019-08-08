Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $736,000 Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.50. 813,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,370. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $55.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.