Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 305 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $2,873,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,174,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,200,000 after buying an additional 89,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,125,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,873,000 after buying an additional 111,607 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 150,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.11. The stock had a trading volume of 64,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $77.72 and a 1-year high of $101.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.