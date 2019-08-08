Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Price Down 21.5% After Earnings Miss

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) shares were down 21.5% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.80, approximately 2,334,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 552,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $459.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.41 million. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $9,610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 139,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $434.67 million, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.