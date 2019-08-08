Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,325 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 258,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 8,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $2,569,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 6,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.