Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Walker River Resources Corp (CVE:WRR) traded up 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, 142,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 917,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 million and a P/E ratio of -22.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17.

Walker River Resources Company Profile (CVE:WRR)

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Sleeper-Lapon Canyon gold project that consists of 19 leased and 17 lode claims located in the Mineral County, Nevada.

