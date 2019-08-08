Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 36,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Shares of WMT opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $302.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.80. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,580,022.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654 in the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

