Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 181.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,591.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $38.74. 20,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,546. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.