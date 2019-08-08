Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $269,000 Stake in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in EQM Midstream Partners were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 43.5% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

NYSE:EQM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,802. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.86%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.52%.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

