Washington Trust Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,327 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,500,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,247,000 after purchasing an additional 904,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,607,000 after purchasing an additional 203,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,111,000 after purchasing an additional 362,384 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,689,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,782,000 after purchasing an additional 228,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.55.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $1,477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,530,448.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,818,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at $35,610,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,899 shares of company stock worth $6,189,059 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.96. The company had a trading volume of 626,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,339. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

