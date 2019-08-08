Washington Trust Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 592.6% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,239,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,001. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

