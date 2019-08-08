Washington Trust Bank Sells 1,071 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,817,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Newell Brands by 430.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,756,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Newell Brands by 7,163.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,264,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,690 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Newell Brands by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,543,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,695,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of NYSE:NWL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

