Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) CFO Robert L. Hawley Acquires 1,200 Shares of Stock

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) CFO Robert L. Hawley purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $23,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRE traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.79. 16,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,303. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79. Watford Hldg Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watford Hldg Ltd will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Watford in a report on Sunday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Watford in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Watford in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Watford in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Watford presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Watford by 762.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after buying an additional 419,114 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Watford during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Watford during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Watford during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watford during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

