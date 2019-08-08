WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 66.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 38.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,679. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $88.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

In other news, insider Gale E. Klappa sold 61,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $4,987,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,976 shares of company stock valued at $38,081,954. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $77.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

