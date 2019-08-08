Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/1/2019 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2019 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/30/2019 – Activision Blizzard had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Activision Blizzard is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

7/15/2019 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2019 – Activision Blizzard is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $84.68.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,463.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $102,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,332 shares of company stock worth $1,021,187. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

