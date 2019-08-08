Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $43.60 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Weibo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Weibo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Weibo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weibo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.46.

Shares of WB opened at $36.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34. Weibo has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $399.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.65 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 35.25%. Weibo’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth $107,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 48.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 49.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

