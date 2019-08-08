Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $36.14

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.50, but opened at $36.14. Weibo shares last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 94,635 shares traded.

WB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.60 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Weibo in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet cut Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $399.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weibo Corp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Weibo by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

