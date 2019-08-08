Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.71-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62-1.67 billion (+2-5%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.Welbilt also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.71-0.71 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WBT. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Welbilt from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Welbilt stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $16.35. 1,582,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.29. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

