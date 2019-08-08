Well Done LLC Purchases 116 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,969 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,610,268. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.13. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $141.68. The firm has a market cap of $1,009.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $465,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,171.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $630,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,319 shares of company stock worth $3,783,500 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

