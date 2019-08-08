WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $327.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on WCG. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:WCG traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.50. 224,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,472. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans has a 52 week low of $220.63 and a 52 week high of $324.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,696,000 after acquiring an additional 58,374 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 528,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,671,000 after purchasing an additional 128,370 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 431,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,294,000 after purchasing an additional 28,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the 1st quarter worth about $83,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

