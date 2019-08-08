Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) Posts Earnings Results

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Westell Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of Westell Technologies stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80. Westell Technologies has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $3.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westell Technologies stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Westell Technologies worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westell Technologies Company Profile

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

