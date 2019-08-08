Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Nomura

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target decreased by Nomura from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a reduce rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WLK. ValuEngine lowered Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.82 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Westlake Chemical to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on Westlake Chemical and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.05.

WLK stock traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,417. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.37. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $101.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 822,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 255,544 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,916.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 629,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,294,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 429,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,232 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

