Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.458 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Westlake Chemical Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 112.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

WLKP opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.57. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $270.06 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

