Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 477 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 454.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBHS. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.30.

FBHS traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,766. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.02.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

