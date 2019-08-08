Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $186,074,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.4% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,174,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,712 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14,778.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 52,838,274 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,764,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,001,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,302,868,000 after purchasing an additional 896,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,855,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,205,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,903,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,875. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.79. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.63.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

