Westside Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

FTCS stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,117. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.03.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

