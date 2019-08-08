Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HCP by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,737,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,881,000 after acquiring an additional 591,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HCP by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,420,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,451,000 after acquiring an additional 581,291 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in HCP by 18.9% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 8,757,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,502 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in HCP by 8.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,540,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,320,000 after acquiring an additional 688,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCP by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,752,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,236,000 after acquiring an additional 821,285 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCP stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.31. HCP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.67 million. HCP had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCP. TheStreet raised HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James raised HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

