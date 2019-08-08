Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 570 Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,959,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,679,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,282,000 after acquiring an additional 326,831 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 68,329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,939 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 902,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after acquiring an additional 21,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,401,000 after acquiring an additional 171,083 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.54. 53,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,297. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.15.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $210,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,439 shares of company stock worth $502,641. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

