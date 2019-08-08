Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 876,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at $17,848,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 667,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 47,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LILAK. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ LILAK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.92. 8,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,597. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $21.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.03.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.